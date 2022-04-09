Hernandez guides Blue Jays to wild 10-8 win in Toronto’s first home opener since 2019

Seven relievers came out of the Blue Jays’ bullpen, with Adam Simber winning and Jordan Romano of nearby Markham, Ont. scoring the save.

Mitch Garver’s two-run home run in the second innings helped Texas (0–1) take a 6–0 lead in the second innings. Brad Miller and Adolis Garcia had a solo blast for the audience.

John Gray scored four but conceded three runs in four innings for Rangers. Dennis Santana, one of four Texas relievers, lost.

It was the Blue Jays’ first home opener since 2019, as COVID-19 restrictions forced the club to play all of the 2020 season and most of 2021 in Dunedin, Fla. and Buffalo, NY, when the team moved to Toronto in late May. returned. Summer Ontario still had capacity limits for most locations,…