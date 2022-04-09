Hernandez guides Blue Jays to wildest win over Rangers in Toronto’s first home opener since 2019

The Blue Jays’ first home opener in Toronto in three years will soon not be forgotten by Teoscar Hernandez, his teammates or the sold-out crowd at Rogers Center.

Hernandez blasted three runs and scored the winning run as Toronto rallied for a massive 10-8 win over the Texas Rangers on Friday. It was the first time the Rogers Center had hosted a home opener since 2019, as COVID-19 restrictions forced the Blue Jays to play in Dunedin, Fla., and Buffalo, NY for most of 2020 and 2021 .

When the team moved back to Toronto last summer, Ontario still had capacity limits for most venues, limiting the Caverns Rogers Center to just 15,000 fans.

“It was a very special moment,” Hernandez said of Friday’s win. “I think there is not a single player in this clubhouse who…