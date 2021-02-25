Heroine enjoying ex-boyfriend’s failure – TheMiracleTech

There are some good romantic relationships between actors in the film industry that went to the next level. Then there are some bad cases that are heading towards Splitsville and so much hatred is spreading in the middle.

In those bad breakup cases, a hero and a heroine clash on the same date with the release of their respective films. The heroine achieved a major success, but she is much happier than that.

This heroine was in a relationship with this hero for a long time, but there was bitterness between them and since then the talk was not being made. In a recent movie release Date Clash, both of her films appeared but the heroine’s film became a big hit and she was also highly praised for it. She got a successful film earlier this year and became the second.

On the other hand, the protagonist struggled for a fair hit for a long time and this time again he was greeted with a greeting. Hearing this, the heroine is enjoying her good times with two successful films and is on top for her happiness, she is also enjoying the failure of her ex-boyfriend.

