Herta, Dixon, Ericsson lead warm-up

Herta’s Andretti Autosport-Honda completed the 1.968-mile course in 65.8645 seconds, averaging 107.566mph.

This left him more than three-tenths behind Scott Dixon and more than half a second over Marcus Ericsson, although Chip Ganassi looked more competitive in race trim than in Racing-Hondas qualifying, when only Alex Palu made a Firestone fast six. .

Mayor Shank Racing-Honda’s Simon Pagenaud, whose ability was not reflected in qualifying, where he finished season 10thdemonstrated again that he would be a podium contender if he finished fourth.

Team Penske-Chevrolet’s Will Power finished fifth fastest, the season’s fastest driver on primary tires and the fastest Chevy driver, and just ahead of Andretti’s Romain Grosjean, who beat him to Firestone…