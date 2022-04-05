Hertz expands fleet with acquisition of 65,000 Polestar electric vehicles

Jonathan Weiss / Shutterstock.com

Swedish electric vehicle company Polestar, founded by Volvo and Zhejiang Geely Holding, announced that Hertz will buy 65,000 of its electric vehicles (EVs) over five years. Availability is expected to begin in the spring of 2022 in Europe, and in late 2022 in North America and Australia, the company said in a press release.

“We are excited to partner with Polestar and look forward to introducing our premium EV products to our …