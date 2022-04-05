Hertz to buy up to 65,000 Polestar electric vehicles

Hertz and Polestar announced a global partnership under which the rental-car company will purchase 65,000 Polestar battery-electric vehicles over five years.

The Swedish automaker’s BEVs will be available at Hertz locations in Europe starting this spring, and later this year in North America and Australia.

Hertz will initially order the Polestar 2 BEV, the first volume model from Volvo’s BEV-only subsidiary. The Polestar 2 includes the world’s first infotainment system powered by Android Automotive OS with Google built-in for the premium EV segment.

The brand offers three variants with a combination of standard-class batteries as long as 78 kWh, and dual- and single-motor powertrains producing up to 408 hp and 487 lb.-ft. (660 Nm)…