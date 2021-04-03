“He’s actually staying at my house, so we watched it together” – Christian Cage reveals how Edge reacted to his AEW debut match | The SportsRush

Christian Cage reveals how Edge reacted to his AEW debut match. The former WWE Superstar wrestled for his new promotion for the first time this week.

Christian Cage and Edge are real life best friends. Both wrestlers saw their careers come to an unexpected end before coming out of retirement at the Royal Rumble. While Edge has become a main event player at WWE once again, Christian is testing himself at AEW.

He wrestled his first singles match this week against Frankie Kazarian on the latest episode of AEW Dynamite. While speaking with Shakiel Mahjouri of ET Canada Christian revealed that Edge is staying at his house and the two watched the match together.

“So he’s actually staying at my house. Yeah, because obviously Smackdown and Raw are here in Tampa, so we watched it together. He was very happy for me and was very complimentary of it. And of course, we always both kind of nitpick and give each other constructive criticism and those sorts of things. But I think, for the most part, he felt the same way that I did. I don’t think it could have gone better for the first one back.”

Speaking on his match, Christian was happy with the way it turned out but graded himself a B-plus.

“As soon as I stepped foot to those ropes, it all comes back. No matter how much training you put in, nothing can replicate getting in there and doing it for real. So it was a real test, and it was a test against myself and against Frankie and against all these factors of coming back after such a long layoff. But I am always my toughest critic, so I will grade myself a B-plus.”

