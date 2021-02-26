“He’s also here for the benefit of the team” – Charles Lecler and Carlos Sainz inspired Ferrari to get back on top. sport

“He’s also here for the benefit of the team” – Charles Lecler and Carlos Sainz inspired Ferrari to return to the top after the disastrous 2020 campaign.

Charles Lecler was consistent despite Ferrari’s largely lackluster performance last season. This season, he is more confident about Ferrari improvements. Overall, he wanted to improve Ferrari’s previous season P6.

“A lot of work is done. We are putting a lot of emphasis. It always looks positive on paper but then we need to see what others have done as a step. “

Charles Lechler also admitted that he has not been with Maranello too often this season. He is, however, hopeful this season, as the team wants to focus on key issues.

“I have ever been to [the] Ferrari [factory as much] Before this season. We are doing a lot of testing with the old car. I feel very ready. I am working as before, trying to understand what my weaknesses were last year.

“I still believe tire management is something I should push. I improved a lot last year and I hope to have one more step this year. “

Here is your 2021 Ferrari Line up of Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc

Carlos Sainz vs Charles Lechler in Ferrari

Lechler is set to challenge Carlos Sainz for the betterment of the team. Competitive rivalry will be there, and so will cooperation when it matters.

He said, ‘It is very clear that we need to move forward for the team. Carlos wants to defeat me and I want to defeat him too. We will try to be careful when we fight each other on the track.

Carlos Sainz is not confident of beating Lechler in his first term. This essentially allows Lecler to be the leader of the team. Sainz has big ambitions, but mainly to become world champion this decade, with Ferrari.

“In five years, my goal is to become a world champion. I believe that Ferrari is the right place to achieve this. We just need a little time to make it. “

