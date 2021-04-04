LATEST

“He’s an experienced driver in F1” – Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto impressed with Carlos Sainz’s Bahrain debut | The SportsRush

"He’s an experienced driver in F1" - Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto impressed with Carlos Sainz's Bahrain debut
“He’s an experienced driver in F1” – Ferrari team principal Mattia Binotto is impressed with Carlos Sainz’s Bahrain debut and his brewing chemistry with Charles Leclerc.

Carlos Sainz had a decent Ferrari debut in Bahrain with a P8 finish. This impressed his boss Mattia Binotto, who considers the Spaniard to be an experienced F1 driver. With Charles Leclerc also finishing among the points, Ferrari look on the up this season, with Top 3 firmly in sight.

“We knew that he was a strong driver, he would be fast, fast as well on the long stints. Bringing some experience because now, even if he’s very young, he’s an experienced driver in F1.

“But I think it’s going very well with Charles, going very well with his team, he has integrated well, [there is] a very positive mood. And I think it’s fresh air and sometimes fresh air is required, is what we are looking for. And in that respect [we’re] very happy.”

Carlos Sainz aiming for a big season with Ferrari

Sainz made the big-money move to Ferrari this season and looks in form to have yet another standout season. It was his very first race in the red of Ferrari, and things can only be better henceforth, starting with Ferrari’s home race at Imola later this month.

“I had a poor start. Basically due to a couple of mistakes, but also me consistently taking it, maybe, a bit too easy in Lap 1, just wanting to make sure I made it through that Lap 1 and making sure that I was getting to know the car in dirty air conditions.

“It [was] a completely new experience, completely new car, so I wanted to take it easy and wanted to make sure I did the whole race. Then once I got myself into clean air, honestly, I was very quick, so I’m not going to complain, I’m going to take it and take it as a learning curve and keep improving. It will come.”

Also read: “I’m happy to be able to count on both of them finally”- Mattia Binotto’s sly dig on Sebastian Vettel

