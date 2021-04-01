“He’s arguably one of the best coaches in the league.”: NFL prospect QB Justin Fields has high praise for 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan after electrifying Pro Day. | The SportsRush

Justin Fields had his pro day this past Tuesday and he silenced all his critics with a stellar performance. Fields, who is projected to go anywhere from No.2 to No.15 on the draft boards, had only kind words for 49ers HC Kyle Shanahan and said he was grateful to be in the position that he is.

With the 49ers making a major move to come up 9 spots on the draft board, it isn’t a secret that they are interested in drafting a QB with the No.3 pick. With QB’s Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson likely being the first 2 picks, who the 49ers pick at No.3 has been one of the most heated topics being discussed in NFL circles.

Ohio States Justin Fields could be who San Francisco pick at No.3 and he showed he would be worth it in his remarkable pro day. HC Kyle Shanahan and GM John Lynch were not at Justin Fields pro day and opted to see QB Mac Jones pro day at Alabama. However, Shanahan clarified that he intends to see Fields in person as well in a second workout that will be organised.

Kyle Shanahan said Justin Fields’ agent said that Fields — like Mac Jones — will have a second pro day and that Shanahan will have an opportunity to see him there. — Matt Barrows (@mattbarrows) March 29, 2021

Miami has traded the #3 overall pick to the San Francisco 49ers, via @AdamSchefter Who are they targeting in the NFL Draft at #3? pic.twitter.com/FdEP05afME – PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 26, 2021

Justin Fields amazing Pro day

Fields’ has always been a dual-threat QB and Tuesdays workout showed nothing but the same. At 6-foot-3 and 227 pounds, he clocked a blistering 4.44-second 40-yard dash. Since 2000, the only QB to have a faster time at the combine was Robert Griffin III (4.33) in 2012. Coincidentally, Shanahan rose to prominence in the league with RG3 as his QB when he was OC for the then Washington Redskins.

Justin Fields was MOVING 💨 He ran 4.44u at Ohio State Pro Day. (via @NFLBrasil) pic.twitter.com/NnCEJuJC4V – SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 30, 2021

Only first-round QB to run a faster 40 time than Justin Fields since 2006: Robert Griffin III And RG3’s best season came with 👀 pic.twitter.com/Bbddk8Ygrr – PFF (@PFF) March 30, 2021

Fields also showcased his arm talent throwing a number of high difficulty throws with ease. He also threw a 65 yard rocket to one of his receivers which was one of the best throws of the pro day season.

“Just going back to the QB Collective, I remember coach Shanahan being a great coach, a great quarterback coach in terms of emphasizing keeping that base in the pocket,” Fields said about his possible future after his pro day. “He’s a great offensive-minded coach and arguably one of the best coaches in the league. It’s just an honor and a blessing to be in that position to be looked at by them, so I’m just grateful.”

Justin Fields is dropping dimes at his pro day. This one is gorgeous.pic.twitter.com/z2IfVGwdcx — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) March 30, 2021

Justin Fields says he wouldn’t mind proving himself in front of Kyle Shanahan and the #49ers 👀 #DraftSZN | #FTTB 🎥: @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/G8uCCEteLJ — OurSF49ers (@OurSf49ers_) March 30, 2021

NFL Analysts have all touted Fields talent but have all pointed out a flaw that he doesnt work through his progressions and can throw with anticipation enough. Fields defended himself after the Buckeyes pro day.

“We have some of the best receivers in the country, so if my first or second read is there, I’m not going to pass up that first or second read to get to third, fourth, fifth read to prove I can read past my first or second read,” Fields said.

If Justin Fields actually does fall…some team could get the steal of the draft. pic.twitter.com/BaLntvTwO5 — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) March 30, 2021

Fields went 20-2, averaged 259.1 passing yards a game, and threw 67 touchdowns and nine interceptions in his two seasons at Ohio State. He also added 867 rushing yards, 15 scores and was a two-time Big 10 Offensive Player of the Year. Fields is unquestionably a 5-star prospect. But with the draft board still a big mystery, only time will tell where he will end up calling his new home.

