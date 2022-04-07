He’s back: Tiger landed the Masters in first competitive tournament since car crash

Tiger Woods is back.

Walking with the slightest sign of a limp after a devastating car wreck, Woods sent Masters patrons into an uproar with his first birdie of the tournament on Thursday.

After five straight pars – he missed a birdie on the difficult No. 5 hole when a 15-foot putt went out – Woods delivered a vintage tee shot on the par-3 sixth.

The ball climbed a ridge on the green and stopped 2 feet below the flag, pushing Woods to 1-under with a tap-in.

Woods made a muddy bogey on par-5 eighth, where a bad wedge shot and a wrong chip made it to 6. But he bounced back with a tricky downhiller from 8 feet to save the tie at No. 9.

Woods made the turn with an even 36, leaving him three strokes early…