“He’s not a man” – Bobby Lasley says Brock Lassner will have to work his way up to a WWE title shot. sport

Bobby Lashley says Brock Lassner will have to work his way up to the WWE title shot. The former WWE and UFC champion has not wrestled since WrestleMania 36.

Brock Lassner has been working on the part time schedule in WWE for the past few years. However, that has not stopped him from being consistent in the world title picture. He has regularly held Universal and WWE Championships.

He is no longer contracted with WWE. It is more than likely that he will return to the promotion one day. However, Bobby Lashley believes that this time, Beast Incarnate will have to work his way up to make a comeback.

During an interview with ViBe and Wrestling, The CEO of Hurt Business reported that the WWE locker room was filled with men hungry for a shot at the WWE Championship and that Brock Lassner would have to wait his turn in line.

“If Brock wants to come back in the picture, then Brock will have to work to return his shot title because there are a lot of people waiting at the front door. Myself, Braun, The Miz and many others who are holding on to the title. Wanting to keep his shot so he’s not a man. Of course, in that fight, everyone would have loved me sometime in my career because of the similarity between Brock and I, but at the end of the day, if Brock comes back, I welcome the challenge but depend on it. If it is not, the man is attracted. “

Lashley helped Miz with his money in a bank contract on Drew McIntire. However, he still thinks that the Scottish psychopath is the man and has every right to be upset.

“Drew defeated Brock, so of course he’s a little upset but at the end of the day you should beat the champion. It’s like everyone always says, and was quoted by Ric Flair,” He became the man For whom did you beat the man “And Drew is the man. I mean, I helped The Miz beat Drew but other than that, Drew is the man. So I think all the attention should be on .

Bobby Lashley is scheduled to face Miz for the WWE Championship next week. He defeated Bron Strowman in the latest episode of Raw to seize that chance. It is speculated that Lashley will eventually win over The Miz (the next week on Raw or Fastlane) and take the title at least until WrestleMania.

