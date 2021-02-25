“He’s really holding this opportunity with both hands” – Christian Horner’s report card on Sergio Perez | sport

“He’s really holding this opportunity with both hands” – Christian Horner is delighted by the hard work put in by Mexican Internationals.

At the turn of 2021, Red Bull decided to partner with Sergio Perez for a new calendar year, a gamble made by Perez to wait for Red Bull, as he deliberately set himself up for himself after the racing point ax The doors were locked.

Christian Horner and Helmut Marco spent days contemplating money on Perez and eventually, he did. Now, it seems that Perez is giving his all to prove a point on Red Bull, as indicated by Horner’s recent statement.

“I think he’s settling in very well,” Horner told F.ormula1.com. “Apparently he has been for a while, he is a popular member of the paddock, and you can see why.”

“He’s an easy man to get along with and he’s doing all his homework. He’s working hard in the winter. He’s really holding this opportunity with both hands.”

Hard to adapt to transition

Horner then analyzed that Perez’s longtime service with Force India / Racing Point could take some effort to understand operations at Red Bull, and that’s why the last few days have been invaluable for him.

“I think for Chico, after being motivated for a team for so long, there’s inevitably going to be a lot of difference, just in the process, the way we work,” added Horner.

“So any benefit that we are able to give him is of great value because he needs his engineering team, how our machines work, how our meetings work, what he needs as a Red Bull driver. So I think it has been invaluable for him for the last few days. “

Perez’s biggest challenge is to remain relevant against Alex Albon, Who is desperate to bounce back to his former position in the team. For that, Mexicans have to bring consistent results.