“He’s the only man who can beat Jon Jones”

Considered by Jon Jones Several Expert as the greatest fighter in UFC history, also the most complete. But a question arises: Will he be as impressive as ever in his first heavyweight duel? For an expert, only one man could beat him.

Jon Jones is arguably the toughest legend in UFC history. In fact, his record places him among the greatest, the one who is the youngest champion in history, with the belt won at only 23 years old, and who has a nearly immaculate record with 26 wins, 0 losses, but a There is also disqualification and a draw for failing a doping test.

And that’s where the pain occurs. Because for every achievement achieved in his career, there is at least one publicity scandal. He’s already tested positive for steroids, cocaine, knocked on a pregnant woman, broke her…