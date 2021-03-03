“He’s the quiet fin” – Mercedes boss Toto Wolff praised Valtteri Bottas and Lewis Hamilton. sport

“He’s the quiet Finn” – Mercedes team chief Toto Wulf has praised Valtteri Bottas for being the perfect partner for Lewis Hamilton.

Toto Wolff is very happy with Valteri Bottas at Mercedes, despite him not winning a single title. Finn has won nine races since his predecessor Nico Rosberg retired four seasons ago.

4 pic.twitter.com/ojqcIJxJOO – Mercedes-AMG Petronas F1 Team (@ MercedesAMGF1) 2 March, 2021

And it works wonderfully for Wolfe, who calls Bottas unlucky for racing on a one-year contract. Mercedes Boss was speaking at the launch of the W12, which was expected to be the fastest F1 car in history.

“For Valtteri, he’s been in an unfortunate position with a one-year contract for the last few years. He works really well with the pressure – he’s the quiet Finn who is able to hold that back.

“But 2022 is a completely new year with new rules and that’s why we just want to see how it is during the year. But I am really happy and the team of engineers is really happy and he is eligible to be in Mercedes. “

Lewis Hamilton and Valtteri Bottas pair for fifth season

Toto Wolff also spoke about the stability of Hamilton and Bottas for the Mercedes F1 team. The two work against the drivers, and together, really well, help them in every championship so far for Mercedes.

“Sustainability is important in every team. We work collectively as a group and we have two drivers who respect each other and get each other out of there.

“The development we get from each of them is very valuable to the team. In the end it just works. We like interacting with Lewis and Valteri and if you look back in the past it has been a success. ”

Read more: “I’m not a Niko Rosberg” – Valteri Bottas on his role in Mercedes