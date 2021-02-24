Hey, God! Nani’s birthday surprise – first poster of Telugu film ‘Shyam Sinha Roy’

Ghanta Naveen Babu, popular by his stage name Granny, Is one of the most popular actors in the Telugu film industry. He is also a producer and television host. His films are released every year and almost all of them are commercially successful. Today, to celebrate her birthday, the makers have released the first poster of Nani’s much awaited film ‘Shyam Sinha Roy’ and her fans are happy!

Release Shyam Sinha Roy’s release will mark Nani’s 27th film. Venkat Boyanapalli is producing the film under the banner of Niharika Entertainment and Niharika Entertainment wrote from its Twitter handle to share the first poster with the caption – ‘Proudly presenting and royally capturing the #ShyamSinghaRoy’s first look from our natural @NameisNani Celebrate. As the poster revealed, the film is going to be a period drama and Nani will never be seen before with a mustache and heavy physique. We can also see a woman hugging her from behind but the face of the woman is not visible.

Nani will play the role of a Bengali babu. According to reports, he will play the role of a titular and the film is based on rebirth. Sai Pallavi and Kriti Shetty will play the lead roles along with Nani. The film is directed by Rahul Sankrityayan and written by Janga Satyadev. Shooting Shyam Sinha Roy ‘is still shooting. There has been no update about the release date. We, at Binged, will get back to you as soon as we learn this. Until then, stay tuned!