“Hey, pay your share!”: How Giannis Antetokounmpo split the bill at McDonald’s when he joined the NBA. sport

A comeback to the time when 2x NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo split McDonald's bill with his friend

Giannis Antetokounmpo is a name that is known by all who come after the NBA. However, this was not always the same case. The 2x NBA MVP had to do a lot of work to find out where he is today. Greek Freak joined the Bucks in 3 years on a $ 3 million contract back in 2013.

Giannis has come a long way since then. The 26-year-old has been selected as just an All-Star starter, marking his 5th straight All-Star starter selection. In children, He had a $ 228 million expansion with the Milwaukee Bucks, One of the biggest NBA contracts ever.

Throwback when Giannis Antetokounmpo splits McDonald's bill with his friends

Back when Giannis was newly settled in the United States, he made good friends with the Bucks’ assistant video coordinator Ross geiger. In 2017, when Giannis signed a 4-year $ 100 million contract with the Bucks, Lee Jenkins of Sports Illustrated did a piece on him.

There we get to know the depth of friendship between Geiger and Giannis. Geiger had lent his Subaru heritage to Giannis, and was responsible for his transition from EDM to hip-hop to music.

He was also responsible for teaching Giannis and could not be sung out loud in public. They often dined together. Despite making millions, even on his initial contracts, Giannis refused to foot the bill.

Recalling one episode, Jenkins wrote, “But when they had dinner, even at McDonald’s, Entetoconpo insisted on splitting the bill, either, or that he couldn’t understand that he was a video man.” Or how he could not run. Cash. “

Things have certainly changed a lot since then. Giannis has treated her dear friend many times, and has developed a greater understanding of her wealth and good fortune.

