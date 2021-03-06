Hidden Basement I can only enter Episode 8: Everything You Need to Know – Finance Rewind

Loading...

The protagonist of “The Hidden Dungeon I Can Entry” is an adult fantasy anime developed by a lightweight novel series Megaru Seto And Noir Stargate, illustrated by Note Takena, is the third son of a great aristocrat.

About: Hidden Dungeon

Hidden Dungeon is a place of legends where rare treasures and objects are hidden. Noir acquires an extraordinary skill that gives him great knowledge, but gives him a painful headache, got a job offer that was canceled just the first day. He hears from his childhood friend Emma who has studied that letting him kiss her makes her skills less stressful.

In addition, Noir is fortunate enough to find a hidden cellar and remove a daring adventurer, Olivia Cervant, who has been trapped in a maze for centuries, and she gives him three powerful skills, which Noir is able to find in his levels. Uses to improve. On the other hand, to accumulate their life points, they mainly have to do “exciting things” with members of the opposite sex.

Episode Title: Wanting a Little Girl

Noir and Ema visit Maulvi and Lola, but since they find themselves fighting about the two, they decide to return. In the morning, Emma went to meet Nair and placed Noor’s head inside his chest. Noir comments that he will get bouncy and big every day. She realizes that Tulip Lion and the villagers are watching, and she tells Emma to go back. Emma realizes that it is very embarrassing but neither has fulfilled her desires by sniffing her chest.

The two heads to the school, where they both met the Duke’s daughter, Maria. The second day, Amin thanks Noir for helping him in Episode 7. He is happy that Maria’s 16th birthday curse has disappeared. Also, All Thanks to Noir, who entered the Harean Pride event and became a witness to the beauty of the girl, got her LP. However Emma is jealous of Maria when she taunts Noor so much that her chest squeezes Noor’s hands.

Episode 8 Release Date

Episode 8 aired on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 2:25 AM Japan Standard Time. Hidden Dungeon is available on Crunchyroll or ANIPLUS.

