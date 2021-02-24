Hidden Gems: Netflix’s Midnight Gospel answers all the tough questions

When the epidemic was in “full rage mode” in April 2020, it appears, just another anime series, ‘The midnight gospel’Fall on 20th of the above month. But it turns out, the adult animated American web series was anything but just another simple animated series. Set in a completely different dimension, this “trippy” adult series asks a lot of philosophical questions – about life, death, existentialism, pain, and forgiveness among other things.

Created by Pendleton Ward, creator of the fantasy animated television series, ‘Adventure Time’, and stand-up comic Duncan Trussell, The Midnight Gospel is set in a completely different dimension and begins its main story, known as the Chrome Ribbon is. . In this fantastic new series, we follow astronaut Clancy Gilroy as he uses an unknown multiverse simulator to travel to strange and unknown new worlds, which are on the verge of disaster and from among the inhabitants for their spacecasts. Interview a few (we’re guessing that means “space podcast”). Each episode revolves around Clancy’s journey with the simulator, to various other planets, with guest actors from the previously mentioned creatures. Who live in a world of destruction.

Midnight Gospel is taking an actual podcast interview from the first episode of comedian Duncan Trussell’s podcast “The Duncan Trussell Family Hour”. These actual interviews featuring Phil Hendry, Stephen Root, Drew Pinsky, Damian Echols, Trudy Goodman, Jason Lowe, Katlin Doughty, Michael Marcanio, Maria Bamford, Joey Giaz, David Nikerton, and Danen Fendig have been used in eight episodes. First season of this web series.

Midnight Gospel is currently streaming on Netflix. This makes it Ward’s first animation production for Netflix. Watch the trailer for the series below: