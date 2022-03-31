Hidden references and easter eggs from the first episode of Moon Knight

it premiered yesterday Moon KnightStarring New Marvel Studios Series Oscar Isaac And Ethan Hawke, This is the first series of studies in 2022 and it introduces a new superhero marvel cinematic universe,

first episode of Moon Knight introduces Isaac as Steven Grant, an employee of the National Gallery in London who sometimes loses track of time and space, believing he wanders around at night. What he doesn’t know is that he suffers from antisocial identity disorder and that Steven is one of the character’s many personalities.

One of those identities is a mercenary known as Mark Spector, who in turn becomes known as the Moon Knight alongside his superhero alter ego. As expected, this new series does not resemble…