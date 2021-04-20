Hifazat-e-Islam’s mastermind who instigated violence during PM Modi’s visit to Bangladesh arrested – Bollywood Gossip News Latest News India Get Breaking

Dhaka: Fourteen prime leaders of the Hefazat-e-Islami terrorist group met Bangladesh Inside Minister Asaduzzaman Khan and members of intelligence businesses in an effort to discover a “compromise” following widespread violence within the nation.

The 14 Hefazat leaders included Normal Secretary Nurul Islam, Naib-e-Amir Mahfuzul Haq, the motion chief Ataullah Hafizji and his nephew Maulana Habibullah Ziazi.

The assembly passed off at round 10 pm on Monday evening. At Khan’s residence within the capital metropolis. One of many unidentified leaders stated, he demanded that “no extra leaders or terrorist members must be arrested”.

With out giving particulars, Nurul Islam stated: “There have been discussions, however there may be nothing extra to say.” High Hefazat leaders have to this point did not compromise the Sheikh Hasina-led authorities as a result of latter’s stern stance in opposition to extremism.

Monday’s improvement comes two days after Mamunul Haque, normal secretary of Hefazat of Jamia Rahmania Arabiya madrasa in Dhaka. Haq and his Hefazat colleagues led a number of protests in opposition to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s go to to Bangladesh on March 26–27, claiming a number of violence.

He and a number of other different group members have been accused in a number of instances, together with deliberate assaults on police stations, that are being investigated.