High Court’s Update in Abhinav Kohli and Shweta Tiwari’s dispute

Shweta Tiwari and Abhinav Kohli are making it to the headlines for quiet sometime now. The latter accused Shweta of abandoning their son, Reyansh as she left for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 which is being shot in Cape Town as of now. The debate of who is right and who is wrong is going on for a few days, since the time Abhinav posted about it on social media, the dirty linens are being washed in public.

Abhinav and Shweta parted ways as the latter accused him of violence. Amid all of this, while Abhinav continued to blame Shweta, she shared a CCTV footage where Abhinav was seen trying to forcefully get hold of Reyansh and also assaulted them. The matter then reached court.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) intervened and asked for Mumbai Police to look into the matter. Soon, Abhinav also shared that same post and added that he has not done anything wrong. And now, Abhinav has published his appeal made to Honorable High Court and posted it on social media. He wrote what is the process ahead and that if everything is done as asked, they might get a chance to appear before the court in the week following the 24th of May.

Now only time will tell what happens to their differences. Netizens however seem divided as some side with Shweta and some say that Shweta is playing the woman card after they saw the video which she posted as proof. What do you think?