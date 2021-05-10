ENTERTAINMENT

High on the Hog Netflix ~ (2021) Cast| Plot| Trailer| Release Date & Posters

High on the Hog: High on the Hog is an upcoming Netflix Series based on food . The Movie is gonna release on 26th May 2021

High on the Hog Plot?

Food, community, culture, resiliency. Based on Jessica B. Harris’ award-winning book, High On The Hog traces the moving story of a people’s survival and triumph via the food that has knit generations together and helped define the American kitchen.

From Gumbo to fried chicken, our culinary journey stretches from Africa to enslavement, to the Harlem Renaissance, up to our present-day; we celebrate the courage, artistry, and resourcefulness of the African American people. This is not just an African American story; it’s an American story. A feast for all the senses.

Black food is American food. Chef and writer Stephen Satterfield traces the delicious, moving throughlines from Africa to Texas in this docuseries.

Series High on the Hog : How African American Cuisine Transformed America
Genres

Social & Cultural Documentaries, Historical Documentaries,
Director Netflix Originals
Category Netflix Series
Langauge English
Where To Watch Netflix
Release date 26th May 2021

High on the Hog Star Cast

High on the Hog Trailer

High on the Hog Release Date ?

High on the Hog Netflix Posters

