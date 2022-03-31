High-profile and respected Maori lawyer Moana Jackson dies

Respected Maori lawyer Moana Jackson has died after a prolonged illness.

Respected Māori lawyer Moana Jackson has died after battling a prolonged illness, the Herald understands.

His death comes after a fierce advocacy for Māori and a record of reforming the criminal justice system and dismantling racist structures.

Jackson (Ngāti Kahungungu, Ngāti Porou, Rongomaiwahine) navigated both the worlds of Te Ao Māori and Te Ao Pakeha, bringing with him immense knowledge to overthrow the negative effects of colonialism.