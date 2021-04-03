‘High School Musical’: Are the cast just as Fabulous 13 years later? – Film Daily

In January of 2006, Disney Channel premiered High School Musical, a musical film about a popular, teen jock who discovers his love for singing & performing after meeting a talented, shy, and book-smart girl who ends up being the new kid in town. Soon after its release, the movie went on to become an instant classic in family-friendly films and even had two more equally successful sequels.

High School Musical also jump-started the careers of many actors & actresses in the cast, and especially changed the lives of the leading performers Vanessa Hudgens & Zac iconic as ever, with the series being so well-loved that Disney Plus even created a reboot show with a new generation of students called High School Musical: The Musical.

So what is the cast of the original High School Musical up to now thirteen years after the film’s release? Whether it’s the “Fabulous” Sharpay, or the talented Troy, find out what the stars are doing with their lives now over a decade later.

Zac Efron

Starting off our list is Mr. Zac Efron himself, who played the leading role in the High School Musical cast. In 2006, he stole the hearts of millions of young girls everywhere in his role as Troy Bolton, the high schooler who had a talent not just on the basketball court but also on the theater stage as well. Handsome, talented, athletic, and completely romantic, Troy Bolton really had it all.

Even in 2021 though, it’s likely you’re still hearing his name every now and then as he’s still managed to maintain relevance in Hollywood. He and Vanessa Hudgens had a pretty serious relationship up until the year 2010, and after his time on Disney, the actor went on to do other films such as Hairspray, Neighbors, Baywatch, That Awkward Moment, Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates, Dirty Grandpa, and more.

In 2017, he starred in another hit musical film called The Greatest Showman, and played the role of Ted Bundy in the 2019 Netflix film Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil, and Vile. He even did a travel show for Netflix called Down to Earth with Zac Efron. As for future gigs, he’ll be starring in a reboot of Stephen King’s Firestarter and also a remake of Three Men and a Baby for the Disney Plus streaming service.

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanessa Hudgens was also another shining star in the High School Musical cast, and wooed her fans with her gorgeous face, grace, and sweet, singing voice. Since the film, Hudgens went on to release two albums as a singer. She also starred in Spring Breakers and Journey 2: The Mysterious Island in 2012. She even starred on Broadway in the musical Tooth!

Vanessa Hudgens has really done it all since her time in the High School Musical cast from singing to acting on TV shows and films. Her most recent release was in a 2020 sequel called The Princess Switch: Switched Again, and the actress even starred in a holiday film called The Knight Before Christmas.

Ashley Tisdale

Ashley Tisdale played mean girl yet absolutely fab Sharpay Evans in the High School Musical cast, but since then, has branched out as playing the “it-girl” role. After the film, the star went on with a singing career and dropped three albums. Her most recent acting roles were in the CBS sitcom Carol’s Second Act and Netflix’s Merry Happy Whatever.

The star has even dipped her toes in the beauty industry in 2016 with the creation of Illuminate Cosmetics. As for her personal life, Ashley Tisdale went on to marry musician Christopher French in 2014, and the two are currently expecting their first child together. We love that for them!

Lucas Grabeel

Lucas Grabeel, who played the iconic role of Ryan Evans, went on to do mainly voice-acting after his time in the High School Musical cast. The actor went on to voice for shows like Family Guy, Elena of Avalor, and Pinky Malinky. He also starred in the drama show Switched at Birth and competed in Chopped in 2014.

Grabeel has also proved he’s still utilizing his musical talents, as he’s in a folk-rock band called Midnight Holler. He even reunited with Ashley Tisdale back in 2017 to sing “What I’ve Been Looking For” together from the movie.

Corbin Bleu

Corbin Bleu played Chad Danforth, the bold & lighthearted best friend of Troy in High School Musical. Since then, he decided to take his talents to Broadway as he starred in productions of In the Heights, Godspell, Holiday Inn, and returned in 2019 for the revival of Kiss Me, Kate!. Bleu was also in season seventeen of Dancing With the Stars, where he got the title of runner-up!

Corbin Bleu also has two albums, and has been a guest-star on shows like Supergirl, Castle, The Fosters, and more. As for his personal life, the actor married actress Sasha Clements in 2016.

Monique Coleman

Monique Coleman played the role of Taylor McKessie, the book-smart and outspoken best friend of Gabriella. It turns out that in real life, Monique is just as headstrong & inspiring as the character she’s played, as she was named the United Nations’ first “Youth Champion” due to her efforts of improving the lives of other young people.

Coleman is a “Champion” for the organization Girl Up which helps young women become leaders. She really strived in philanthropy and even started Gimme Mo Youth. As for film & TV, she also competed on DWTS just like Bleu in 2006 and finished in fourth place. In her personal life, she married Walter Jordan in 2012 and the two have been a happy couple since.