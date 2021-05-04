X-HMT by XChair

The X-HMT by XChair is an ergonomically engineered office chair that would be ideal for your work day—even if all it did was provide a seat. But fortunately for you, it does more. In addition to offering optimal back and elbow support, the X-HMT comes with four different massage modes (pentle, powerful, constant, variable) to help you melt away the stresses of the average day at work. The X-HMT also features a heat function, providing a pleasantly toasty seating experience, regardless of how cold your co-workers make the home office.

The X-HMT by XChair is available for $899 to $1,249, depending on fabrics and features.