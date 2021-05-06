High tech thieves, scammers target Michigan residents – WDIV ClickOnDetroit

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – Michigan is one of the top states for high tech thieves and scammers to search for victims.

Local 4′s Hank Winchester has an inside look at the tactics being used to trick people and what the attorney general said you can do to protect yourself.

Susan Gibson, of Royal Oak, said when she heard her husband on the phone she immediately knew something wasn’t right.

Her husband, who is hard of hearing, revealed their grandson was in legal trouble and the only way out was to deposit thousands of dollars immediately. It was a scam.

They drove to the bank, took out the cash, and they were told they couldn’t wire the money because the bail bonds office was closed. Instead, they were told to go to the ATM, they were provided account numbers and told to make a series of deposits.

They did and shortly after they realized they had been ripped off. The couple and their daughter were devastated.

The high tech thieves are focused on scams like that one and other catfishing scams that make the victim believe they’re talking to a real person that often doesn’t exist.