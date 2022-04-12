Higher interest rates will help bring down housing prices

Canada’s central bankers could water a red-hot housing market on Wednesday if they announce widely expected interest rate hikes that haven’t been seen in years.

As the Bank of Canada wrestles with rising inflation, which hit a 30-year high of 5.7 percent in February, Bay Street economists are widely predicting that Governor Tiff McCalem and his team of economists will increase the bank’s overnight interest rate. Will increase by 0.5 percent, the current rate has been doubled from 0.5 percent to one percent.

That may not sound like much – given historical rates typically sitting above two percent until the 2008 financial crisis – but the decision marked the bank’s most aggressive effort to curb consumer prices in more than two decades. will, and mortgage rate analysts say it will probably help tame a frenzy…