Highest tension in Flamengo: Fans sow panic with avalanches on players’ cars

Maximum tension between Flamengo fans and their players

a group of fans flamengo came to the door this morning Urubu’s Nest Training Center To protest against different players in the team. despite the presence of club security and agents of policemanwho also resorted pepper spray To disperse the riots, fans They hit several players’ cars of list red and black,

Although not all footballers were bothered –Giorgione de Arrascaeta You Joao Gomes Big passed without problems, for example – the vast majority felt the fury of the fans. Gabriel Barbosa You David LewisThe two most high-profile members rolled their windows down and talked to fans.

even though…