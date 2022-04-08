Highlanders Beat Moana Pacifica 37-17 But Injury Strike Pack

At Forsyth Barr Stadium, Dunedin: Highlanders 37 (Moses claims 3 min try, 39 min try, Andrew Makalio 31 min, Rice Marshall 51 min, 76 min try, Folou Faktawa 67 min, Mitch Hunt 2 opposition , tried the pen) Pacific Ocean 17 (Levi Oumua 11 min, Tima Fineganuku 55 min, Christian Lille’Ifano 2 cons, pen). ht: 17-10

Yellow Sheet: Veikoso Poloniati (Moana Pacific) 38 min

The Highlanders can breathe a sigh of relief after opening their account at Super Rugby Pacific with a set-piece-driven win against Moana Pacifica in Dunedin, but it could come at a cost.

The Highlanders lost Shannon Frizel in the opening seconds of the game, twisting her left knee when the All Blacks flanker took the kickoff and brought the ball into contact.