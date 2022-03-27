Highlanders Player Rating Vs Blues

The Highlanders have not been able to win this season after a 32-25 Super Rugby Pacific defeat at the hands of the Blues at Forsyth Barr Stadium in Dunedin on Saturday.

Here’s how they rated:

1. Danielle Linert-Brown – 6.5

Struggling hard to run it and putting pressure on Hoskins Sotutu, which resulted in a penalty. Nice turn of pace to gallop for his fifth attempt at the Highlanders colors. Certainly not the best resort on the park, but produced a believable performance. Got out in the 64th minute.

2. Liam Coltman – 5

Sloppy handling on the inside of his own 22 at the start of the match. It’s lucky I didn’t get points. Unstable on the lineout. Showed good strength to stop a dangerous blues rolling maul, but still some yips in his lead roles. Out in the 50th minute.

3. Jermaine Ainsley – 6

Tackle missed by Mark Telia,…