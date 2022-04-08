Highlanders Player Rating vs Moana Pacifica

6:06 am, 08 April 2022

The Highlanders secured their first win of 2022 by defeating Moana Pacifica 37-17 at Forsythe Bar on Friday evening.

A one-sided penalty count and multiple gains should have seen the hosts put their opponents away early, but poor skill execution as well as the visitor’s refusal to roll over left the result in limbo until the final quarter.

It was a win-win game for the South guys and their hopes of playing in the knockout stages, although it likely came at the heavy cost of losing Shannon Friselle and Manky Selby-Rickitt to injured ward.