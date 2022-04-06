Highlights and Recap: San Antonio Spurs in the NBA 116-97 Denver Nuggets | 04/05/2022

00:00 4Q
Game ends Score 116-97. Is
2:59 4Q
Nikola Jokic scores wrong and matters
3:50 4Q
Jacob Poetl made 2 free throws
7:13 4Q
Aaron Gordon makes 1 free throw out of 2
8:13 4Q
nuggets time out
8:43 4Q
Josh Richardson treble from right
10:36 4Q
DeMarcus Cousins makes both free throws
3:21 3Q
Lonnie Walker IV hits a 3-pointer from the corner
5:05 3Q
Aaron Gordon’s score sinks
7:35 3Q
Keldon Johnson treble from left
00:00 2Q
End score of the first half 64-44 . Is
00:22 1Q
Austin Rivers makes triple from center
5:59 2Q
Devin…
Read Full News