Highlights: Beaten at home by Arsenal Brighton | video | news

Mikel Arteta cut the disappointed man after Brighton beat us 2-1 at home on Saturday afternoon.

Boss looked back on the disappointing performance, but insisted that the race for next season’s Champions League football was not over.

“We were really poor,” Arteta told Arsenal.com. “What we talked about and the way we prepared throughout the week and the clarity with which we had to start the game differently, in the end we didn’t make it on the pitch and we really had to deal with it,” he said. Gotta be honest. We didn’t give our crowd anything to stop, we didn’t show enough purpose, speed, speed, we didn’t generate anything we wanted to do.

“We weren’t precise, after we lost the ball we went a long way and we didn’t build any momentum, which is very strange…