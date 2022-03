Toggle between the tabs above to switch between Quick Scorecard, Full Scorecard and Ball-by-Ball Commentary

Preview: New Zealand’s tour of the Netherlands begins on Friday with a one-off T20I at Napier’s McLean Park. The T20I series will be followed by a three-match ODI series in which matches will be played on March 29, April 2 and April 4.

This is the first time the Netherlands will play a full bilateral series.