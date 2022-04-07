Highlights of Jason Kokrak’s Masters Par 3 Competition

Former Xavier University golfer Jason Kokrak earned the first and only ace of Wednesday’s The Masters par-3 competition at 125-yard No. 4 – the first hole-in-one on the fourth hole since Ricky Fowler and Justin Thomas in 2016.

Video from @TheMasters via Twitter:

The first ace of the day is from Jason Kokrak. #Owner pic.twitter.com/OE0391L2oQ — The Masters (@TheMasters) 6 April 2022

Per tournament officials, this was the 101st hole-in-one during the competition. Number 9 is the hole that has seen the most aces.

Kokrak scored his first PGA Tour win in October 2020 at the CJ Cup in Shadow Creek, Las Vegas.

In May 2021, Kokrak stopped Jordan Spieth to win the Charles Schwab Challenge.

Kokerak was inducted into the Xavier University Athletic Hall of Fame in December 2015.