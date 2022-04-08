Highlights of the Cubs’ Inauguration Day win over Milwaukee

The Chicago Cubs wasted no time blowing up a W to take down the Brewers on Opening Day at Wrigley Field. It was an exciting game from start to finish and it gave us a glimpse of what this team might look like over the next six months.

Here are three key findings from Thursday’s 5-4 win.

Cubs: Kyle Hendrix dazzles in his third straight Opening Day nod

Before the game, I took a look at what he did wrong for Kyle Hendrix last season and how he should go about his business on Opening Day. In short, move past the hitters, put the ball down and hit the corners.

He checked all those boxes, scoring seven runs in 5 1/3 innings of a one-run ball. The right-handed batsman hit seven or more hitters just three times in his 32nd 2021 debut, so he was promising to see…