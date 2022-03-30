VAVEL logo

Highlights: Venezuela 0-1 Colombia in the 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifier | 03/29/2022

10:07 pm3 hours ago

Thank you

9:45 pm4 hours ago

Colombia wiped out

9:31 pm4 hours ago

End of match ✔

Colombia beat Venezuela 1-0

9:30 PM4 hours ago

90’+3

Dangerous pass for Luis Suarez from Luis Daz and the latter missed the second goal for Colombia.

9:27 pm4 hours ago

90′

Referee adds four more minutes

9:25 pm4 hours ago

88′

Yefferson Soteldo sends a shot without much power, which is saved by David Ospina.

9:23 pm4 hours ago

86′

Jefferson Savarino shot for Venezuela, which is controlled by David…


