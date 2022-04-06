‘Highly transmissible’ Covid XE variant found in Mumbai: 5 things to know

Mumbai on Wednesday reported India’s first case of the highly-transmissible coronavirus variant, XE. The hybrid strain could be the most transmissible variant yet, according to the World Health Organisation.

The new variant, which was first reported in the UK, appears to be 10% more transmissible than the BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron, the WHO said.

Initial studies say that the XE variant has a growth rate of 9.8% over that of BA.2, also known as the stealth variant because of its ability to evade detection.

Here are the 5 key points about the XE variant:

– The hybrid of two omicron strains – BA.1 and BA.2 – was detected in a 50-year-old woman who had travelled to the city from South Africa in February, the…