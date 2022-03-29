HIGHPOINT DRAMA! Neeraj spoils Ram and Priya’s Holi celebration, Priya goes MISSING in Sony TV’s Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2

MUMBAI: Sony TV’s show Bade Achhe Lagte Hain 2 is winning the hearts of the viewers with its amazing storyline.

The show is currently witnessing Holi celebration that is taking place in the Kapoor family.

Even the Sood family is present for the Holi bash and the upcoming episodes await much more drama.

The viewers will see a major drama when Neeraj will come there and spoil everyone’s mood.

On one hand, Priya will be high after having bhang and Ram is tensed to see her like this. However, she is having a fun time.

But Ram is extremely worried as Priya has come to know about his past with Vedika. Ram is now thinking about his equation with Priya and doesn’t want it to get ruined.

Neeraj will taunt Priya in front of…