Hilaria and Alec Baldwin are expecting baby number 7

On Tuesday, Hilaria and Alec Baldwin shared the news on social media that they are expecting their seventh child.

Hilaria Baldwin posted a video The couple shared the news with their children, writing in the caption “After many ups and downs over the years, we have one exciting and one big surprise: another Baldwinito coming this fall.”

“We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we are so happy with this surprise,” the caption continued. “I am sharing with you the moment we told the kids – as you can see, they are so excited! Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives.

He added that the new baby is “a blessing and a gift during such uncertain times.”