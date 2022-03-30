Hilaria Baldwin announces she is pregnant with 7th child – National

Hilaria Baldwin is expecting a seventh time.

The star posted a . announced the good news with Video of his breaking news to the rest of the family.

“After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have one exciting and one big surprise: Another Baldwinito is coming this fall,” she wrote.

Story continues below ad

“We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re overjoyed with this surprise. I’m sharing with you the moment we told the kids—as you can see, they’re so excited! ” He continued. “Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during this time…