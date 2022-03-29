Hilaria Baldwin is pregnant, expecting baby number 7 with Alec Baldwin – E! Online

The Baldwin family is getting a new addition later this year.

on March 29, Hilaria Baldwin And alec baldwin announced that they are expecting another child together. “After many ups and downs over the years, we have an exciting ups and downs and a big surprise: Another Baldwinito is coming this fall,” said Hilaria, who previously opened up about suffering a miscarriage in 2019, captioned it instagram Post. “We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re so happy with the surprise.”

author and 30 Rock The alum is already a parent to the kids carmen8, Raphael6, leonardo5, Romeo3 more eduardo18 months, and Maria Lucia, 13 months, whom he welcomed via surrogate. Alec is also the father of a daughter Ireland Baldwin26, which he shares with his ex, Kim Basinger,

