Hilaria Baldwin is pregnant! Re-live her love story with Alec Baldwin – E! Online

Alec and Hilaria Baldwin Expecting Baby No. 7

The Baldwin bunch is getting a new addition.



If you missed the big news, Hilaria Baldwin And alec baldwin announced on March 29 that they are expecting another child this fall.



“After many ups and downs over the years, we have an exciting one and a big surprise: Another Baldwinito is coming,” Hilaria wrote On Instagram. “We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re so happy with the surprise.”



The author also shared a video of the time he told his six children carmen8, Raphael6, leonardo5, Romeo3, 18-month-old eduardo and 13 months old Maria Lucia that she was expecting. “Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives,” she wrote. “A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times.”

Sometimes…