Hilaria Baldwin pregnant, expecting 7th child with Alec Baldwin

Hilaria and Alec Baldwin announced that they are expecting their seventh child. in a statement issued to entertainment tonightthe pair said, “We have ‘Somos un Buen Equipo’ engraved on our wedding band. We say to each other all the time at home – that we’re a good team.”

“One of the most beautiful things my kids have done with a large family is to experience how the heart can grow with each new sibling. Our ability to love continues to expand and we can’t wait to embrace our new baby this fall!” he continued.

On Tuesday (March 29), Hilaria posted a video of the moment she told the news to her other children on Instagram. “After many ups and downs over the years, we have an exciting ups and downs…