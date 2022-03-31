Hilaria Baldwin spotted for the first time since revealing she’s expecting seventh child with Alec Baldwin

Hilaria Baldwin looked fashionable as she stepped out in New York City on Wednesday and revealed that she and husband Alec Baldwin are expecting their seventh child together.

Hilaria, 38, wore a gray acid wash denim jumpsuit with a zip at the front, paired with beige heels, wearing her light brown locks and partings.

She wore a pair of brown sunglasses with rounded square lenses, accessorized with gold earrings and a silver necklace.

Hilaria was later seen in a dark green coat as she pushed her two youngest children, Edu and Lucia, both into a stroller.

