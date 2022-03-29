Hilaria Baldwin, wife of Alec Baldwin, pregnant with baby 7

There’s another Baldwin on the way!

Hilaria Baldwin, 38, announced on Tuesday that she is expecting her seventh child with husband, actor Alec Baldwin, 63.

“After many ups and downs over the years, we have an exciting ups and downs and a big surprise: Another Baldwinito is coming this fall,” she captioned a short video, showing the couple telling the news to their kids. has been shown.

The video, set to a remix of “I love you baby,” shows the family – all smiles – and hugging each other on the floor.

The mother of six said she thought her family was complete, but the couple was “not happy with the surprise.”

“I am sharing with you the moment we told the kids- as you can see, they are so excited! Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertainty.” …