Hillary Clinton Asks for Film Recommendations, is Trolled with Benghazi Pic

Hillary Clinton’s attempt to get movie recommendations from Twitter backfired when she was trolled with a series of Benghazi and Jeffrey Epstein references.

Clinton revealed on Twitter that she has tested positive for COVID and is suffering from “mild cold symptoms” but is “feeling fine.”

While she was staying inside, the former first lady asked her followers for movie recommendations, but received a mixed bag of genuine suggestions and stereotypical trolling.

Several Twitter followers brought up movies and documentaries to remind Clinton of the 2012 Benghazi attack and their alleged ties to the…