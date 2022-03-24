Hillary Clinton Tests Positive For COVID

NEW YORK (AP) – Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton says she has tested positive for COVID-19 with “mild” symptoms.

The former Democratic presidential candidate said on social media on Tuesday that she was “feeling fine” and that former President Bill Clinton had tested negative and would separate until her house was thoroughly cleaned. are isolated.

A spokesman for the former president posted on Twitter that he would continue to be tested in the coming days.

Hillary Clinton says she is “more grateful than ever for providing vaccines to prevent serious disease” and…