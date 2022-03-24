The founder of Australia’s largest evangelical organization, Hillsong Church, has resigned as global senior pastor after two women were allegedly treated unfairly on separate occasions.

In a statement to Hillsong released Wednesday, the church announced that their internal board is Accepted Founder Brian Houston Resigns,

The news comes after Hillsong issued an earlier statement last week claiming the church was “done” settlement of two complaints Built against Pastor Brian in the last 10 years. ,

Hillsong also wrote that Houston violated the trust of worshippers.

The church went into vague detail that Houston, 68, had sent “inappropriate text messages” to a staff member a decade ago. Hillsong’s claim at the time of the incident…